Valanciunas finished with 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 23 minutes during Sunday's 146-110 win over the Spurs.

Valanciunas endured a slow start to the season but has bounced back admirably here, and he's been one of the most productive big men in the Western Conference over the last two weeks since he has seven double-doubles over his last eight outings. The veteran big man is up to 14 double-doubles in the campaign and should continue playing a prominent role on both ends of the court for New Orleans going forward.