Valanciunas finished with 12 points (4-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and 10 rebounds across 28 minutes during Friday's 128-117 win over the Suns.

Valanciunas had a dreadful night shooting the ball, going 0-of-6 from the field in the first quarter before finishing the first half with just six points to go along with seven rebounds. He went just 1-of-4 in the second half, though still managed another six points after going 4-for-4 at the free-throw line to notch his second straight double-double. The Pelicans center now has 11 double-doubles on the season and four in his last five contests.