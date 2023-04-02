Valanciunas recorded 23 points (10-18 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds and one block across 28 minutes in Saturday's 122-114 win over the Clippers.

Though his numbers are mostly down across the board compared to a season ago, Valanciunas is picking the right time to raise his production for fantasy managers. Dating back to March 17, Valanciunas has played 25 minutes or fewer on just two of his nine appearances and is averaging 17.6 points (on 57.4 percent shooting from the field and 84.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line), 14.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 blocks. With four games left in the regular season and Zion Williamson (hamstring) unlikely to be back for any of those contests, Valanciunas should be poised for a big finish as the Pelicans' clear top option in the frontcourt.