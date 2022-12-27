Valanciunas finished Monday's 113-93 win over the Pacers with 20 points (10-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt), 12 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 29 minutes.

Valanciunas notched his 300th career double-double in the resounding victory and did so while chipping in five dimes, matching his season high. The New Orleans offense ran through Valanciunas more often than usual while the team was down five rotation players Monday, but look for his paint touches and minutes to take a hit as soon as Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, when all of Zion Williamson (rest), Dyson Daniels (illness) and Trey Murphy (illness) appear likely to return. The return of Williamson in particular could be damaging to Valanciunas, as head coach Willie Green often favors Larry Nance over Valanciunas as the team's crunch-time center due to the better spacing and defensive versatility he offers alongside Williamson.