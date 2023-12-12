Valanciunas registered 14 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals over 35 minutes during Monday's 121-107 win over Minnesota.

Valanciunas led all players in Monday's game in rebounds while tallying team-best marks in steals and blocks in a double-double performance. Valanciunas has recorded a double-double in 12 games this season, including in four of his last five outings.