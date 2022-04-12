Valanciunas (ankle) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's play-in matchup against the Spurs.

Valanciunas was sidelined for the regular-season finale, but his absence was considered precautionary. Before suffering the initial injury against the Clippers on April 3, the big man had scored in double figures in 14 straight games and averaged 19.5 points, 12.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 30.1 minutes during that stretch.