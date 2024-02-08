Valanciunas (right calf contusion) has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Clippers. He'll finish the game with eight points (3-3 FG, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, an assist and a steal during 11 minutes.

Valanciunas sustained a bruised right calf in the first half during a collision with Brandon Ingram and will not return. Larry Nance drew the second half start in Valanciunas' place and should continue to hold down most of the center minutes while Cody Zeller could sneak into the rotation. Valanciunas' next chance to play will come Friday against the Lakers.