Crawford tallied 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across eight minutes during New Orleans' 123-101 loss to the Warriors in Game 1 of their Western Conference second-round playoff series.

Crawford was clearly out there to chuck away in what was only his second postseason game with any playing time. The six-year veteran was nearly perfect from the field on the way to what turned out to be the third-highest scoring total on the night for the Pelicans. Crawford has proven he can pile up the points when given the minutes during his career, but he'll only serve as a quintessential DFS tournament play moving forward due to the unpredictability surrounding his usage.