Pelicans' Jordan Crawford: Records team-high 29 minutes Friday

Crawford tallied 19 points (7-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists and one rebound across 29 minutes in Friday's 142-101 loss to the Pelicans.

Crawford did not start Friday night and probably will not start when the season opens on Wednesday as he has always excelled leading a team's second unit. That being said, he did record more playing time than anyone else on the team and turned that into a team-high point total. Crawford is a prolific scorer who, even when he does not have the three working, can produce points on the wing, which will help free up big men Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins down low.