Pelicans' Jordan Crawford: Records team-high 29 minutes Friday
Crawford tallied 19 points (7-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists and one rebound across 29 minutes in Friday's 142-101 loss to the Pelicans.
Crawford did not start Friday night and probably will not start when the season opens on Wednesday as he has always excelled leading a team's second unit. That being said, he did record more playing time than anyone else on the team and turned that into a team-high point total. Crawford is a prolific scorer who, even when he does not have the three working, can produce points on the wing, which will help free up big men Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins down low.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jordan Crawford: Contributes 21 points off bench Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Crawford: Posts 20 points off bench•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Crawford: Logs 30 minutes as Pelicans shorten bench•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Crawford: Produces effectively off bench Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Crawford: Scores 22 off bench Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Crawford: Inks two-year contract with Pelicans•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...