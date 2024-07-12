The Pelicans added Ford to their Summer League roster on Friday, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.
After playing with the Kings on a two-way contract last season and beginning the Las Vegas Summer League with Sacramento, Ford will now join the Pelicans' Summer League roster. The second-year guard will have an opportunity to compete for a regular-season roster spot.
More News
-
Kings' Jordan Ford: With Sacramento in Summer League•
-
Kings' Jordan Ford: Omitted from injury report•
-
Kings' Jordan Ford: Won't play Thursday•
-
Kings' Jordan Ford: Deemed questionable for Thursday•
-
Kings' Jordan Ford: Highly efficient in G League win•
-
Kings' Jordan Ford: Contract converted to two-way deal•