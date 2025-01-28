Now Playing

Hawkins isn't starting Monday's game against the Raptors, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Hawkins drew a spot start at Saturday in the absence of Dejounte Murray (finger), but the Uconn product will return to a bench role Monday. He's averaging 14.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals in his last five appearances as a reserve.

