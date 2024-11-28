Hawkins is questionable for Friday's game against the Grizzlies due to low back soreness.
Hawkins is back on the injury report with a lingering back issue. He has appeared in three straight games since a two-week absence but has been far from sharp, averaging 4.7 points per game while shooting 21.7 percent from the field.
