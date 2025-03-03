Hawkins is not in the Pelicans' starting lineup against the Jazz on Sunday.
Hawkins made his sixth start of the season during Friday's loss to the Suns, but he will retreat to the bench Sunday due to the return of CJ McCollum. Hawkins finished Friday's game with 24 points, four assists, two rebounds, three steals and one block over 31 minutes.
