Hawkins will return to the bench for Monday's game versus Dallas.

This is an expected move with the Pelicans getting CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy back in action after they were rested Saturday against the Mavericks. Hawkins filled in admirably Saturday, logging 34 points (11-19 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 37 minutes.