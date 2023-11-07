Hawkins totaled 31 points (10-19 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Monday's 134-116 loss to Denver.

There were several potential suitors for CJ McCollum's (lung) production, but Hawkins drew the start and made the most of his opportunity. His team-high scoring total makes him an excellent streaming option, and he could be even more valuable if McCollum's timetable is similar to his previous lung injury, which kept him out of action for six weeks.