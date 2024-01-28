Hawkins contributed eight points (2-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and one assist in 29 minutes during Saturday's 141-117 loss to Milwaukee.

Hawkins streak of games with multiple made threes extends to five following Saturday's loss. While he wasn't at his sharpest, Hawkins has still rained in 52.0 percent of 5.6 threes per game across his last nine contests, amounting to 2.9 made threes per night. Hawkins earning 29 minutes for a healthy Pelicans' rotation Saturday bodes well for his rest-of-season outlook.