Hawkins (back) said Tuesday that he hasn't had any health issues for the entire summer, Erin Summers of the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network reports.

Hawkins missed the final eight games of the 2024-25 regular season with a nagging back problem, but the guard said he's "1,000 percent" better. The Pelicans will look a lot different in 2025-26, as Trey Murphy, Herbert Jones and Zion Williamson are all healthy, plus the team will be welcoming some new additions in Jordan Poole and Jeremiah Fears. Hawkins is penciled in as the backup shooting guard, but minutes will not be easy to come by.