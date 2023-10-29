Hawkins ended with nine points (3-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 18 minutes during Saturday's 96-87 win over New York.

Hawkins, who the Pelicans with the 14th pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, was able to see more action on the court thanks to the team's large lead in the fourth quarter with eight of his 18 minutes coming in the fourth quarter. He managed to shoot 50 percent from three on the evening and helped the team keep their large lead despite the Knicks clawing back to within single digits multiple times in the second half. Hawkins will look to build on his momentum Monday against the Warriors.