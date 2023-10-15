Hawkins scored a team-high 17 points (5-14 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-3 Ft) while adding two rebounds and an assist in 23 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 110-105 preseason loss to the Hawks.

The UConn product flashed the long-range shooting that made the Pelicans select him with the 14th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Hawkins could have trouble carving out a big role in the New Orleans backcourt as a rookie with CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram and Jose Alvarado (ankle) all set for significant actiion, but if he keeps delivering as a second-unit scoring threat, he'll earn consistent minutes.