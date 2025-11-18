Hawkins chipped in 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt), two rebounds and six assists in 25 minutes during Monday's 126-109 loss to Oklahoma City.

Hawkins saw a season-high in minutes Monday, primarily due to the respective absences of Jordan Poole (quadriceps), Saddiq Bey (ankle) and Zion Williamson (hamstring), Hawkins was able to capitalize on the opportunity, scoring in double digits for the first time this season. The durations of the aforementioned players' respective absences are unknown, but for now, Hawkins will be a part of the rotation until the team gets healthier.