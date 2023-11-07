Hawkins is starting Monday's game against the Nuggets, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Hawkins will draw the start at shooting guard as the Pelicans roll out a larger-than-usual starting lineup due to CJ McCollum's (chest) absence. Hawkins has scored in double digits in two of his three starts so far this year, averaging 10.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 33.7 minutes.