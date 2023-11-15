Hawkins notched 25 points (8-17 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 131-110 victory over the Mavericks.

Hawkins moved back to a bench role with Herbert Jones (leg) returning to action, but the former still played a prominent role and tied Brandon Ingram with a game-high 25 points. Hawkins has connected on multiple three-pointers in six straight contests, averaging 18.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.8 made threes per game during that stretch. As long as CJ McCollum (chest), Trey Murphy (knee) and Jose Alvarado (ankle) remain out, Hawkins should have a clear path to 25-plus minutes a night, even if it's as a reserve.