Hawkins chipped in 25 points (8-17 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 40 minutes during Saturday's 105-100 loss to the Jazz.

Hawkins moved into the starting lineup after Zion Williamson was given the night off for rest purposes. The move obviously did wonders for his confidence, as he scored 25 points, the most he has delivered in almost two weeks. Although his contributions have scaled back a little, he remains a must-roster player in most formats as long as points and threes are high on your list of priorities.