Hawkins (back) is available for Thursday's game versus the Rockets, Erin Summers of the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network reports.
Hawkins will return to action Thursday after missing New Orleans' last eight games due to a back injury. However, the 22-year-old guard will likely log less than his season average of 27.5 minutes per contest as he works his way back toward a full workload.
