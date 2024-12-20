Hawkins (spine) recorded five points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound and one block in 17 minutes off the bench in Thursday's 133-113 loss to the Rockets.

Hawkins suited up for the first time since Nov. 27, after he had missed the last eight games with a lumbar spine annular fissure. Though the second-year guard has occasionally shown the ability to provide a scoring punch off the bench, he offers few contributions in other categories and will likely struggle to clear 20 minutes in most games while CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy are available on the wing.