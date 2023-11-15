Hawkins isn't in the starting five for Tuesday's game versus the Mavericks.
The return of Herbert Jones from a leg injury will send Hawkins back to the bench after starting in New Orleans' previous four contests. However, with CJ McCollum (lungs) still out, Hawkins should continue to see extended playing time off the bench.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jordan Hawkins: Brilliant as McCollum's fill-in•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Hawkins: Enters starting lineup•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Hawkins: Strong output off bench•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Hawkins: Poor shooting in win•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Hawkins: Reaches double figures in start•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Hawkins: Joins starting lineup•