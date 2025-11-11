Hawkins finished Monday's 121-98 loss to the Suns with one point (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT) and one rebound across 16 minutes.

Hawkins continues to struggle at the back end of the rotation in New Orleans. Through nine regular-season contests, Hawkins is shooting 26.1 percent from the field and 20.8 percent from beyond the arc with averages of 3.8 points and 1.6 rebounds in 15.0 minutes per contest. He's way too cold to be in utilized in most fantasy formats at the moment.