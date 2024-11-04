Hawkins is questionable for Monday's game against Portland due to lower back tightness.
The Pelicans have yet another injury concern with Hawkins popping up on the report. If Hawkins is unable to play the second leg of this back-to-back set, Brandon Boston and Jamal Cain could both see hefty workloads Monday.
