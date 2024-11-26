Share Video

Hawkins is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors due to back spasms.

Hawkins has appeared in two straight games since missing seven straight due to a low back strain, but he hasn't been sharp, scoring eight points on 3-for-14 shooting. Brandon Ingram (calf) and Trey Murphy (knee) are also questionable, while Dejounte Murray (hand) is probable.

