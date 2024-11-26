Hawkins is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors due to back spasms.
Hawkins has appeared in two straight games since missing seven straight due to a low back strain, but he hasn't been sharp, scoring eight points on 3-for-14 shooting. Brandon Ingram (calf) and Trey Murphy (knee) are also questionable, while Dejounte Murray (hand) is probable.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jordan Hawkins: Shoots poorly in return•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Hawkins: Returning to action Friday•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Hawkins: Deemed questionable for Friday•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Hawkins: Back on court•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Hawkins: Out at least one week•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Hawkins: Won't play against Orlando•