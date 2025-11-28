Pelicans' Jordan Hawkins: Listed out for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hawkins (illness) is out for Saturday's game against the Warriors.
Hawkins is battling an illness, which will keep him out Saturday. The guard can be considered day-to-day ahead of Sunday's tilt against the Lakers. With Hawkins out, Micah Peavy should see enough playing time to be worth streaming against Golden State.
