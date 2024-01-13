Hawkins provided no counting stats across two minutes during Friday's 125-113 loss to Denver.

Hawkins made an appearance in garbage time, the fewest he has played this calendar year. After a strong start to his rookie campaign, Hawkins has settled into a bench role, playing sporadic minutes when required. Comfortably outside the top 250 for the season, Hawkins should be viewed as a points and threes streamer, if and when his role escalates.