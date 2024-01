Hawkins will start Saturday's game against Dallas.

Brandon Ingram (Achilles), Zion Williamson (rest), CJ McCollum (ankle) and Trey Murphy (knee) are all taking the night off for the second leg of this back-to-back set. Hawkins will likely see heavy minutes and usage as a result. In five starts this season, Hawkins holds averages of 15.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.0 three-pointers.