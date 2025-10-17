Pelicans' Jordan Hawkins: Notches 15 points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hawkins produced 15 points (6-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, one assist and two turnovers across 17 minutes of Thursday's 132-125 preseason loss to Orlando.
Saddiq Bey took the night off for rest, allowing Hawkins to see additional touches off the bench. Jeremiah Fears has been soaking up a ton of usage with the second unit, however, and that could lower Hawkins' ceiling this season.
