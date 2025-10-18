The Pelicans picked up Hawkins' team option Saturday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

This is the fourth-year option for Hawkins and locks him in through the 2026-27 campaign. Hawkins appeared in 56 regular-season games last season and averaged 10.8 points and 2.8 rebounds across 23.6 minutes per game. He may struggle to match that role with the Pelicans adding Jeremiah Fears to the mix.