The Pelicans announced that Hawkins will miss 1-to-2 weeks due to a low back strain, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports.

The second-year pro was set for a significant uptick in playing time in a depleted backcourt that's already missing Dejounte Murray (hand) and CJ McCollum (thigh). Hawkins returned to game action off the bench in Wednesday's loss to Cleveland, though it's clear he was not ready for a return after shooting 1-for-7 from the field in only 19 minutes. In his absence, Brandon Boston and Jaylen Nowell are candidates to receive increased playing time.