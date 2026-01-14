Hawkins recorded six points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one block over 22 minutes during Tuesday's 122-116 loss to the Nuggets.

Hawkins could continue to see his minutes creep into the 20s until Herbert Jones is fully recovered from an ankle sprain. Even so, Hawkins hasn't reached double figures in scoring since the Dec. 2 loss to Minnesota and remains mostly out of fantasy conversations.