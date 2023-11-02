Hawkins recorded 10 points (4-19 FG, 2-13 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists and two steals over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 110-106 victory over Oklahoma City.

Hawkins was in the starting lineup for the second game in a row with Brandon Ingram (knee) ruled out for the contest. Hawkins managed to score in double-digits for the second game in a row, however, he did so shooting just 21.1 percent from the floor and missed 11 of his 13 shots from beyond the arc. He did post the best points differential on the team with plus-17.