Hawkins totaled 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt) and five rebounds in 25 minutes during Monday's 114-112 loss to the Jazz.

Hawkins went back to the bench to make room for Zion Williamson, but with Hawkins putting up 25 points in Saturday's start, the team may be missing out on a valuable opportunity. Dyson Daniels isn't getting it done at the point, and although the UConn product played off-guard in college, the team would do well to give the first-round pick a crack at point guard before CJ McCollum (chest) returns. An eventual lineup of McCollum, Hawkins, Ingram and Williamson could be the future setup, so consider stashing Hawkins on your bench if he's available.