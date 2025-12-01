Pelicans' Jordan Hawkins: Questionable to face Minnesota
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hawkins (illness) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves.
Hawkins remains under the weather and is in danger of missing his third consecutive contest. If the 23-year-old guard is ultimately ruled out, Bryce McGowens and Jose Alvarado are candidates for a slight uptick in playing time.
