Hawkins (illness) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves.

Hawkins remains under the weather and is in danger of missing his third consecutive contest. If the 23-year-old guard is ultimately ruled out, Bryce McGowens and Jose Alvarado are candidates for a slight uptick in playing time.

