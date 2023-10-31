Hawkins notched 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Monday's 130-102 loss to the Warriors.

Hawkins got the start Monday due to the absence of Brandon Ingram (knee soreness), finishing as one of six Pelicans players in double figures in his first career start. Hawkins surpassed the double-digit point total for the first time this season, also hauling in five or more rebounds for the first time. Over three appearances, Hawkins has averaged 8.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 20.7 minutes for New Orleans.