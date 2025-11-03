Pelicans' Jordan Hawkins: Records no stats in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hawkins racked up zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) over seven minutes during Sunday's 137-106 loss to the Thunder.
Hawkins has slowly fallen in the depth chart, as he has seen his second straight contest with less than 10 minutes played despite averaging 16.7 minutes in the first three games of the season. With Jordan Poole being moved to the bench, Hawkins' role has seemingly diminished, and will likely only see the court in the event of injury or blowouts.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jordan Hawkins: Scoreless in loss•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Hawkins: Option picked up•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Hawkins: Notches 15 points•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Hawkins: Scores 14 points in win•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Hawkins: Deemed 100 percent for camp•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Hawkins: Sidelined for season finale•