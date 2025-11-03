Hawkins racked up zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) over seven minutes during Sunday's 137-106 loss to the Thunder.

Hawkins has slowly fallen in the depth chart, as he has seen his second straight contest with less than 10 minutes played despite averaging 16.7 minutes in the first three games of the season. With Jordan Poole being moved to the bench, Hawkins' role has seemingly diminished, and will likely only see the court in the event of injury or blowouts.