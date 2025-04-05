Hawkins (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bucks.
Hawkins will miss a fourth straight game for the Pelicans as he deals with a back issue. The next chance for him to return to the floor for New Orleans will be Tuesday against the Nets.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jordan Hawkins: Ruled out for Friday•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Hawkins: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Hawkins: Won't suit up Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Hawkins: Questionable vs. Charlotte•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Hawkins: Will play vs. GSW•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Hawkins: Leaves Monday with ankle injury•