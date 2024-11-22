Hawkins (back) is listed as available for Friday's game versus the Warriors.
After a seven-game absence streak, Hawkins will return to game action for Friday's NBA Cup game. it is unclear if the 22-year-old will operate under a minutes restriction, though he could see significant run with CJ McCollum (adductor), Dejounte Murray (hand) and Jose Alvarado (hamstring) out.
