Share Video

Link copied!

Hawkins (back) is listed as available for Friday's game versus the Warriors.

After a seven-game absence streak, Hawkins will return to game action for Friday's NBA Cup game. it is unclear if the 22-year-old will operate under a minutes restriction, though he could see significant run with CJ McCollum (adductor), Dejounte Murray (hand) and Jose Alvarado (hamstring) out.

More News