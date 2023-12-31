The Pelicans recalled Hawkins from the G League's Birmingham Squadron on Sunday.

In his lone G League appearance with Birmingham on Friday, Hawkins erupted for 32 points (10-25 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block across 37 minutes against the Indiana Mad Ants. Hawkins has averaged 10.7 points across 27 appearances for New Orleans this season, so he doesn't have much to prove at the G League level, although it's a conducive environment for firing up shots and acclimating to being a defensive focal point at the next level.