Hawkins won't start Sunday's game against the Celtics.

With Trey Murphy (ankle) and Zion Williamson (suspension) back in action, Hawkins and Javonte Green will return to bench roles. As a reserve this season (19 games), Hawkins has averaged 8.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 21.1 minutes per game. Hawkins should continue to see consistent minutes as long as Brandon Ingram (ankle) and Herbert Jones (shoulder) remain sidelined.