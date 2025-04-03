Hawkins (back) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Lakers.
Hawkins will miss a third straight game for the Pelicans on Friday while dealing with back spasms. Due to Hawkins' absence, Antonio Reaves could see more time on the floor against the Lakers.
