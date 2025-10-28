Hawkins ended Monday's 122-90 loss to Boston with zero points (0-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 15 minutes.

Despite being the primary backup to Trey Murphy, Hawkins has not been able to produce much during his time on the court. He has not recorded a steal or block in the first three games of the season and is shooting 35.7 percent from the field. Hawkins' next opportunity to bounce back from Monday's scoreless output would be Wednesday against the Nuggets.