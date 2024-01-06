Hawkins accumulated 13 points (4-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound in six minutes during Friday's 111-95 loss to the Clippers.

Hawkins saw all of his playing time in the fourth quarter with the Pelicans down by 24 points. He ended up leading the bench in scoring and finished tied for the leading scorer with Jonas Valanciunas. He won't get many minutes while Brandom Ingram and Trey Murphy are playing, but Hawkins' brief outing Friday is a good sign for the 2023 first-round pick out of Connecticut.