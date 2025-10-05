Pelicans' Jordan Hawkins: Scores 14 points in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hawkins had 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt) and one steal across 20 minutes in Saturday's 127-92 exhibition game win over the Melbourne Phoenix.
Hawkins led the second unit in points and finished as the team's third-leading scorer. The No. 14 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft appeared in just 56 regular-season games (nine starts) last season due largely to back issues, averaging 10.8 points and 2.8 rebounds across 23.6 minutes per game. The 23-year-old is likely to play a meaningful role behind Trey Murphy (foot) this season.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jordan Hawkins: Deemed 100 percent for camp•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Hawkins: Sidelined for season finale•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Hawkins: Another absence coming•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Hawkins: Sitting out Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Hawkins: Won't suit up Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Hawkins: Remains out for Sunday•