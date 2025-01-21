Hawkins accumulated 18 points (5-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound and two steals in 21 minutes during Monday's 123-119 overtime win over the Jazz.

The Pelicans have been dealing with numerous injuries, and Zion Williamson was added to the shelf Monday due to an illness. Hawkins has seen at least 20 minutes in four straight games, putting him on the streaming radar in deeper formats. During that stretch, he averaged 12.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 2.3 three-pointers on 45.9 percent shooting from the field.